2 men dead after Ontario shooting

The Malheur County District Attorney told KTVB that no arrests in the case have been made.

ONTARIO, Oregon — Two men are dead after a shooting happened Sunday night in Ontario, OR, according to the county attorney.

Dave Goldthorpe, the Malheur County District Attorney, confirmed to KTVB on Monday morning that the shooting happened at the Rosewood Apartments in Ontario, just south of the Albertsons in town, and that two men were killed.

According to Goldthorpe, police responded to the shooting at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

The district attorney for Malheur County did not share any further details with KTVB but did state that he will be meeting with investigators Monday morning and will send out a press release to the public following the briefing.

"There is no reason to believe this is a random act," Goldthorpe told the Argus Observer, the local newspaper in Ontario.

Goldthorpe said no arrests have been made in the case yet.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available by officials. Check back for updates.

