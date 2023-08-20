Mass shooting kills 3, injures 6 in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the third victim died at the hospital. Six other victims are being treated at Harborview Medical Center

SEATTLE — Three people were killed and six more were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at a business in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue South just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers found three gunshot victims at the scene and provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived, police said. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the third victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition where she ultimately died.

Police said more gunshot victims arrived at Harborview while officers were still at the shooting scene. According to Harborview, six other people are being treated with one in critical condition.

The three people that were killed include a 22-year-old man, 30 -year-old woman, and a 33-year-old man. The victim currently in critical condition is a 23-year-old man. The victims in stable condition range in age from 21 to 38.

Police said during a media briefing Sunday afternoon that the shooting took place inside a hookah lounge and that they recovered five guns.

Police are still investigating on what led to the shooting and the suspects involved.

During the media briefing, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz made comments about shootings in the city as a whole. Diaz said that while the city is seeing a good trend in a reduction of shootings happening on a daily occurrence, it's seeing more rounds being fired.

“That's really what we're also trying to figure out. How do we stop this? How do we make our communities safer?” said Diaz. “It seems like every incident that we're coming across, people are having a gun. Whether it's, you know, whether it's drug-related, whether it's conflict-related, sometimes it's drive-by, sometimes it's road rage, sometimes it's domestic violence, but it seems like everybody is carrying a gun. And that is something that we got to figure out how to address.”

Diaz said 869 guns have been seized so far in 2023, the highest in 13 years.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident, to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

