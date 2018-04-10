BOISE -- Police are investigating a shooting on the Boise Bench Thursday morning.

The shooting was called in shortly before 6 a.m. in the 900 block of South Phillippi Street.

Two people are being treated at a local hospital, according to Boise Police. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Police say detectives have identified possible suspects in the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are still working to locate everyone involved.

About ten police cars were on scene earlier Thursday morning, with officers searching the area by flashlight.

Phillippi Street is currently blocked off with police tape just south of Cassia Street.

KTVB has a crew at the scene working to gather more information, check back for updates.

#Breaking - Boise Police are on scene after a report of shots fired off S. Phillippi Street. No word yet on the specifics of the situation here pic.twitter.com/GxTx1fgoNv — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) October 4, 2018

© 2018 KTVB