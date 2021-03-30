2 charged in Boise car burglaries

Police say they are aware of 20 - 50 car burglaries in a neighborhood off of Federal Way and Lake Forest Drive.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people are in custody after detectives say they connected them to a rash of vehicle burglaries in a Boise neighborhood.

Forty-eight-year old Paul Symonds of Caldwell is charged with grand theft, fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, burglary, failure to appear, providing false information to police, while 19-year-old Amira Becht of Boise is charged with two counts of burglary, fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, drug possession and possession of paraphernalia.

In many of the burglary cases, victims reported that their credit or debit cards had been stolen, then used to make purchases at businesses around town. Symonds and Becht were identified as suspects over the course of the investigation.

The arrests came early Tuesday morning after police pulled Symonds' car over for a traffic violation. He initially gave police a fake name during the stop, officers say.

Police learned that both Symonds and Becht, who was riding in the passenger seat, had active felony warrants for failure to appear. Becht was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to BPD.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. The vehicle burglaries remain under investigation, and more arrests are possible, according to police.

