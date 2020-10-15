19-year-old Meridian man arrested in connection to Boise shooting

Boise police say the man knew the people who lived in the home that was shot at on Wednesday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man on Wednesday in connection to a shooting that happened in a Boise neighborhood. No one was injured in the shooting, but several shots did hit one home.

Boise police say officers responded to reports of a suspect firing a gun several times at a home with people inside and got back into a car and fleed the scene, crashing into a trailer during their escape.

Police say it happened in the area of Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road. at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the home, they found no one was injured and then began collecting evidence and securing the scene. Police say based on the evidence, 19-year-old Dimitri Hanian of Meridian was their key suspect.

At about 3:45 p.m., police say they found Hanian and his vehicle, a 2010 Chrysler 300, nearby off of Brynwood Drive and Crestwood drives.

Investigators said Hanian and the residents of the home knew each other.

Boise police are also trying to figure out if Hanian is connected to a road rage incident that was also reported at about 3:15 p.m Wednesday. The incident happened between a driver on Cloverdale Road and a man driving north from Fairview Avenue.

A witness reported that a man driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 got out of his car with a black handgun and confronted the other driver.

The other driver was in a 2000s Chevy truck with two KTM motorcycle in the bed.

Police would like to talk with the victim but one has yet to step forward.

Anyone with any information is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Watch more crime news: