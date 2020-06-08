18-year-old arrested for firing gun during Boise protest sentenced to unsupervised probation, 32 hours of public service

Michael Wallace of Garden City was arrested in June for firing a gun during a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — 18-year-old Michael Wallace of Garden City was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation after an incident in Downtown Boise. Wallace was also ordered to pay a fine of nearly $1,000 and was given an option between four days in jail or 32 hours of public service.

Wallace was arrested in early June after firing a gunshot during a protest in front of the Idaho Statehouse. The shooting was investigated as an accidental discharge. Wallace was held in the Ada County Jail before bailing out.

Under his unsupervised probation, Wallace will have to obey all laws and notify the state of a change of address.

Wallace's probation began on Wednesday and will end in August 2021. Should he opt for public service rather than jail time, he will need to provide the court with proof of service within six months.

