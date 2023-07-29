Police: 14-year-old arrested after shooting child in Caldwell

Caldwell Police said a 14-year-old boy is in juvenile detention after shooting a child at a home on Galveston Street Friday.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 14-year-old boy was arrested after reportedly shooting a child at a home on Galveston Street Friday morning, according to the Caldwell Police Department.

Police said the child was taken to West Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers called to the hospital at 10:45 a.m. Friday learned the teenage suspect was associated with the home where the shooting took place.

Other law enforcement agencies in the area were notified of the shooting and asked to beware of the suspect. The 14-year-old was arrested shortly after 12 p.m. Friday by the Nampa Police Department.

Caldwell Police said the child is expected to recover from the gunshot wound.

The 14-year-old boy is in juvenile detention, facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts), juvenile in possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits, destruction of evidence and disorderly conduct.

"My heart is heavy as we try to understand why a child was shot today in our city," Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said. "My thoughts are with him and his family as they navigate through this horrific incident."

The age of the child injured in the shooting has not been released.

