ISP: 2 men in custody after 100 mph police chase near Idaho Falls

The driver was charged with of felony eluding, resisting and obstructing, and felony possession of heroin.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Two men have been arrested after police say they led troopers on a high-speed chase near Idaho Falls Sunday.

According to Idaho State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had been involved in thefts from local retail stores just before 6 p.m.

The car, which had been headed southbound on I-15, did not stop. The driver, who was later identified as 29-year-old Levi A. Johnson of Inkom, hit speeds of up to 100mph, according to police.

Troopers used a PIT maneuver to bring the car to a stop near US-91 and 65th West, south of Idaho Falls. Johnson was taken into custody, but his passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, according to ISP.

The passenger, 40-year-old Dustin Hensley of Pocatello, was found and taken into custody after a police search.