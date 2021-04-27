1 shot in home invasion at Canyon County Coroner's house

Police say a 25-year-old man was wounded after he entered Coroner Jennifer Crawford's home carrying a baseball bat early Tuesday morning.

NAMPA, Idaho — An intruder was shot in Nampa early Tuesday morning after investigators say he entered the home of Canyon County Coroner Jennifer Crawford.

The 25-year-old man was carrying a baseball bat when he got into the coroner's house on Pleasant Hill Drive just after 12:30 a.m. He was shot by a resident of the home who was not Crawford, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His gunshot wound is not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The intruder's name has not been released, and it is unclear whether he knew the coroner and her family, or if the house was chosen at random.

Idaho State Police have been called in to investigate the case. ISP spokeswoman Tricia Ferguson said that no one else inside the house was hurt in the incident.







