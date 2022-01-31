1 in custody after Kuna stabbing

John Michael Rice, 20, was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated battery.

KUNA, Idaho — A Kuna man is in jail after police say he stabbed another man during a fight late Friday night.

John Michael Rice, 20, was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated battery.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, officers were called out to a home near 4th Street and School Avenue in Kuna just after 11 p.m.

Upon arriving, they found the victim with visible stab wounds to his leg and his abdomen. The man told them that he had gotten into a fight at the home, and that the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him before walking away.

Officers identified Rice as the suspect and arrested him after finding him at another home nearby.

Rice is due to appear in court Feb. 10. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

