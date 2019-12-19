FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One woman was killed and a second was taken to the hospital after their 85-year-old roommate attacked them in Federal Way early Thursday morning.

It happened at a home in the 2000 block of SW 306th Lane, not too far from Adelaide Elementary School.

One of the women called 911 saying she had been shot and told the operator her roommate had shot her, police said.

When police arrived, they found the two women inside. One was dead from blunt force trauma, and the other was suffering from a gunshot wound, said police.

The woman who had been shot was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to be okay, police said.

Both of the women were in their 30s.

The women's 85-year-old roommate is suspected of causing the attack, police said. She attempted suicide but survived and is now in police custody.

Investigators said this was a domestic violence incident between roommates and the motive is still unclear.

In an interview with KING 5 On Tuesday, Commander Kurt Schwan with the Federal Way Police Department said crime in the city is trending down for the third year in a row.

Schwan said in 2019 robbery is down 31%, residential burglary is down 33%, aggravated assault is down 24% and car theft is down 20%.

