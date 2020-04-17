1 dead, 1 hurt after downtown Coeur d'Alene shooting

The shooting suspect is in custody, police say.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — One man is dead and another injured after police say a gunman opened fire in downtown Coeur d'Alene Thursday night.

According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, officers were originally called out for a report of a carjacking at 5:30 p.m. Police responded to the area, but were unable to find the suspect or victim.

Less than two hours later, police were called out again - this time to a reported shooting in the downtown area. The suspect in that shooting matched the description of the carjacking suspect.

Officers found one man dead at the scene, and learned another had been injured and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Law enforcement began searching the area for the shooter.

During the search, an Idaho State Police trooper spotted a vehicle that appeared to match the one the suspect had reportedly been driving. After a pursuit, ISP was able to take the suspect into custody.

Police have not released the identity of the alleged shooter or either victim. IT is unclear whether the men knew each other or had any kind of connection before the shooting.

