1 arrested after standoff at Red Lion hotel in Boise

A spokeswoman for Boise Police told KTVB that the suspect is "possibly armed."

BOISE, Idaho — One man is in custody after police say a robbery at a downtown Boise hotel spiraled into an hours-long standoff Wednesday morning.

According to Boise Police, the situation at the Red Lion Hotel started at about 4:20 a.m. That's when a group of people armed with a handgun confronted a male victim in one of the hotel rooms, and took property from him, police say.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the robbery, but no shots were fired, according to police.

Boise Police responded to the hotel, and identified two separate hotel rooms in which the people involved were staying in. The suspects would not come out, according to police.

A SWAT team was dispatched, along with BPD's mobile command center, two armored vehicles and a SWAT robot. A KTVB photographer counted at least 20 Boise Police cars at the hotel, and said the property was surrounded.

At about 10:30 a.m. - six hours into the standoff - Boise Police appeared to have multiple people in custody. About a half-dozen young people could be seen handcuffed and sitting on the curb outside the hotel.

One of them, a young man in orange shorts and a hoodie, was then placed into a waiting police car. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Detectives are continuing to interview the victim and witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.