BOISE -- Over the last decade, the Boise State football program has certainly enjoyed the bright lights that accompany an invite to play in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Showgirls have always meant showtime for the Broncos, and the worst bet you could place is one where you go against the Blue and Orange – after all, Boise State has never lost in Sin City’s bowl game.

According to a recent report though, one now has to ask the question: Have the Broncos played in their final Las Vegas Bowl?

College football reporter Brett McMurphy – formerly on ESPN – says that a 19-year partnership between the Mountain West and the Las Vegas Bowl will come to an end in the next years.

"Starting in 2020, which coincides with the beginning of the next NCAA bowl cycle, the Las Vegas Bowl will feature a Pac-12 team against another Power 5 conference team," said McMurphy, citing a source.

"Meanwhile with the Las Vegas Bowl out of the mix for the Mountain West champion starting in 2020, the league is looking at other options where to send its champ. One possibility is the Arizona Bowl in Tucson."

According to Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti though, any and all future affiliations have yet to be determined.

"We have started discussions for the next round of contracts starting in the 2020 season, and we have talked to multiple leagues about the future, including our current conference partners," Saccenti told KTVB. "However, nothing has been decided at this time and we are looking forward to this year's matchup at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 15."

A release directed to KTVB said:

"The report today that the Mountain West's affiliation with the Las Vegas Bowl could change in two years is premature and speculative. In fact, officials from the Las Vegas Bowl confirmed today that no decision has been made regarding its conference affiliations in the next bowl cycle and they are in discussions with their current partners right now. As recently as last month, representatives from the Las Vegas Bowl were in attendance at our spring meeting. Every conference is working on plans for the next bowl cycle and any number of scenarios are possible. We will share our structure once things are finalized in the coming months."

“Folding” on the future?

If the Las Vegas does severe its ties with the Mountain West, it would leave the league with just four bowl affiliates, none of which carry the same cachet as the Las Vegas Bowl.

Unless something changes, the MW bowl tie-ins starting in 2020 could be...



Hawai’i Bowl

Gildan New Mexico Bowl

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl



Unfortunately, with that setup, it’s really becoming New Years 6 or bust. — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) June 7, 2018

It would only further compound the problem the league already faces of creating attractive postseason destinations. The Mountain West lost arguably its second-most prestigious bowl game following the 2016 season. That is when San Diego Bowl Game Association announced their plans to eliminate the Poinsettia Bowl.

This means the Mountain West could be left with a weak hand to play. Their only remaining bowl affiliates would be the Hawai’i Bowl, the New Mexico Bowl, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and the Arizona Bowl moving forward.

Boise State is a “sure bet” playing in Las Vegas

Although some of Boise State’s most memorable bowl victories have come in the Las Vegas Bowl, the game itself has certainly benefited from the Broncos’ nationally known brand as well.

The Broncos are 4-0 all-time in the Las Vegas Bowl, with each victory coming against an opponent that is currently in the Pac-12. Three of those four wins have been by double digits, and their average margin of victory is 16.8 points per game.

Boise State picked up convincing wins over both Utah and Arizona State in 2010 and 2011, respectively. The Broncos then squeaked by Washington, 28-26, in 2012 on a last-second field by kicker Michael Frisina.

Even more recently, Boise State upset Oregon in Las Vegas just this past December. Despite being 7-point underdogs, the Broncos jumped out to a 24-0 lead and cruised to a 38-28 victory over the Ducks.

On top of all that, in beating Oregon at Sam Boyd Stadium in December, Boise State became the winningest program in Las Vegas Bowl history. Will the bowl game now be willing to part ways with that piece of history? Only time will tell if the bowl committee decides to hold or fold.

