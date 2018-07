SPOKANE, Wash.-- Costco is saying goodbye to a fan favorite-- the polish dog.

Replacing the polish dog is a fruity, traditional acai bowl. The acai bowl will include strawberries, blueberries, granola and frozen acai.

Not to worry, Costco will still carry its $1.50 hotdog and soda combo.

After calling a local Costco, one of the workers told KREM 2 that Costco may be seeing a hamburger on their menu in the future.

