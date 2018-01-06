BOISE -- The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Kuna man who died after he apparently touched an electric fence while working to fix irrigation equipment.

Jordan E. Kelsh, 44, was found dead Tuesday night in a pasture near Glen Stuart Lane in Eagle.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Kelsh had gone into the field hours earlier to repair a water valve. His body, obscured by tall grass, was discovered leaning up against the electric fence at about 8 p.m. that night.

Investigators say they found exposed wires in a sprinkler connection box underneath where Kelsh was found, but his cause of death has not yet been determined by the coroner.

The coroner's office said officials are waiting on the results of several tests, which could take several weeks. Foul play is not suspected in Kelsh's death.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

