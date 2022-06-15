x
Zoo Boise will celebrate America’s birthday and more during Red, White & Zoo

The all-day event takes place July 2
Credit: Zoo Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise presents Red, White & Zoo, an all-day event taking place Saturday, July 2 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. During the event, Zoo Boise will celebrate America’s birthday, along with celebrating the 100th birthday of their Aldabra tortoise, Mr. Mac and the 60th birthday of Spider Monkey Elvis.

There will also be a zoo parade, entertainment, vendors, games, animal encounters, and opportunities to watch the zoo animals rip, tear, and chew through special toys and treats.

Attendees can stop by KTVB’s booth to spin the wheel and win a prize.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online or at the admission gate on the day of the event.

Credit: Zoo Boise

