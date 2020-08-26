YMCA’s Famous Idaho Potato Marathon is going virtual

The virtual race will take place September 1-20

BOISE, Idaho — The virtual YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon, presented by the Idaho Potato Commission, will take place September 1-20, 2020.

The marathon offers a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Full Marathon, and a Marathon Challenge.

Course Options: You can run the official Famous Potato Courses or you can do a 5K in your neighborhood; you get to decide where and when you run.

All race participants will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal.

Packet Pickup: Race packets will be available at the YMCA the week of the race; or for a small shipping fee, your packet can be mailed to you.

Referral Rewards: Refer friends to sign up and you can receive a $5 refund for each referral (up to $20). If you refer 10 people you will receive a pair of Famous Idaho Potato socks.

Marathon Challenge: Want to complete a marathon but not all on the same day? The YMCA's Marathon Challenge starts on September 1. The challenge is to complete the Marathon distance, 26.2 miles, by September 19. This will allow people that don't have time to train for a marathon to run a little each day to complete the challenge.

Not a runner but still want to support the Treasure Valley Family YMCA and the programs it provides to Treasure Valley families? – you can make a monetary donation here.