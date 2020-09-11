YMCA’s Christmas Run will be virtual this year

Create a new tradition!

BOISE, Idaho — Join in the fun at the YMCA’s 37th Annual Christmas Run presented by Saint Alphonsus. Celebrate with family and friends from afar by participating in this virtual family event. This year’s run will take place December 13-20.

Register by December 7 to be entered to win one of three Zoom Santa Visits!

Virtual Costume Contest: The annual Christmas Costume Contest will be held virtually with the help of Lite FM. For more information on the costume contest, click here.

Packet Pick Up:

Packets can be picked up the following days/times at McU’s Sports at 822 W. Jefferson St., Boise:

Thursday, December 17 - 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Friday, December 18 - 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Courses:

You can run the official courses in Downtown Boise or design your own course.

1 Mile Reindeer Dash

Head West on Washington St., turn North on 15th, East on Resseguie St., South onto 12th St. Stay on 12th to Franklin St., turn East to Finish.

2 Mile Run

Start at Boise High, West on Washington. North on 15th , East on Lemp St., South on 12th to Franklin, East on Franklin. The Finish Line will be located at Franklin St/10th St.

6 Mile Run

Start at Boise High, West on Washington. North on 15th, it becomes Highland View Dr. South down dirt 8th St. West on Lemp St, South on 12th to Franklin, East on Franklin. The Finish Line will be located at Franklin St/10th St.

Fees and Registration Information:

Youth Fee: fee includes a race t-shirt

Open Registration: Now – Nov 8, $20

Late Registration: Nov 9-Dec 12, $25

Last Chance Dec 13-19, $30

Adult Fee: fee includes a race t-shirt

Early Registration: Now – Nov 8, $30

Open Registration: Nov 9-Dec 12, $35

Late Registration: Dec 13-19, $40