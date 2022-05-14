YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon scheduled for May 14

The 44th annual live event includes a marathon, half marathon, 5K, 10K and virtual options

BOISE, Idaho — The 44th Annual YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon, presented by the Idaho Potato Commission, will take place Saturday, May 14, 2022. In-person and virtual options are available. The marathon is a fun full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K course along Boise’s scenic streets and greenbelt. Courses are flat and fast and the marathon is a Boston Qualifier course and is USATF certified. All finishers receive a medal!

Race Start Times

Marathon and Half Marathons begin at 7:00 a.m. at Sandy Point State Park

5K and 10K starts at 10:00 a.m. at Albertsons Headquarters in the West Parking Lot (250 E Parkcenter Blvd., Boise)

Course Maps

Parking

Parking is available at Albertsons Headquarters in both the east and west lot of the building. The west lot will be closed before the start of the 5K & 10K and will have limited access as finishers start to enter the area. It is recommended that full and half marathoners park in the west lot and 5K & 10K runners park in the east lot. There is no parking on the street or in the BSU Yanked lot.

Packet Pick-Up

All distances: Friday, May 13, from 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm @ Albertsons Headquarters

Half & Full Marathoners – Saturday, May 14, 5:0-6:30 AM @ Albertsons Headquarters

5K & 10K – Saturday, May 14, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM @ Albertsons Headquarters

The YMCA Famous Idaho Potato packet pickup will take place at 250 E Parkcenter Blvd. Pick up your packet and visit with vendors before race day.

Team Participants

Get a group together from your office, school, church, family, or just a group of friends! Forming a team is a great way to take a step toward healthy living and helps to build a network of people to encourage you in your fitness goals. Teams need to consist of 10 or more people. All team members will race under the same team name but may complete different distances. Team participants can register online. Just ask all team members to enter your team name and team captain's name online to get the team rate.

Covid-19 Requirements

Please do not attend the YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon if any of the following is true for you or anyone in your party:

Within 10 days before attending the race you have tested positive or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Within 48 hours prior to attending the race, you have experienced signs or symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Within 10 days prior to attending the race you have traveled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

Want to volunteer?

Volunteers are needed to help in a variety of area of the event from the start to the finish line. Below is a list of volunteer responsibilities. Please let the YMCA know when you sign up that you are interested in volunteering:

Volunteer responsibilities:

Race Day Packet Pick Up, 5:15am

Race Day Packet Up, 8am

Lead cyclist for all distances

Athlete bag check area

Race Swag Tent

Set up start and finish line areas

Course monitors (get the best view of the race!)

Hand out medals

Water station at the finish line

Break-down and clean-up crew

Clean Team – trash & recycle