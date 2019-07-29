The Caldwell Night Rodeo is proud to present the Power of Pink Night. On Thursday, August 15, the Caldwell Night Rodeo arena will be filled with spectators wearing pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo Power of Pink program provides FREE screening mammograms with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center and West Valley Medical Center to Treasure Valley women who are uninsured, underinsured or underserved.

The Rebel Legion and 501st Legion will be on hand to take pictures and visit with Star Wars fans in the Market Place area before the rodeo begins.

