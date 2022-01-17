Wassmuth Center concert to celebrate Human Rights Day and MLK’s impact

The Wassmuth Center of Human Rights is hosting a virtual concert Monday night at 7 pm to celebrate MLK’s birthday

BOISE, Idaho — The Wassmuth Center of Human Rights is hosting a virtual concert Monday night at 7 pm to celebrate Human Rights Day and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

The concert will feature classics from the 1960s and 1970s performed by local musicians.

Boise leaders will also speak at the event. Including Boise mayor Lauren McLean, Reverend Dr. Nancy Taylor, and the president of the Idaho Black History Museum Phillip Thompson.

People who attend the event also have the opportunity to win a raffle.

People can learn more about Wassmuth Center's virtual concert Monday night at 7 pm by visiting wassmuthcenter.org

