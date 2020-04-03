Volunteers will help revitalize Boise neighborhoods with Paint The Town™ on June 13

You can participate by nominating someone in need, volunteering to help or making a donation

BOISE, Idaho — Paint The Town™, a NeighborWorks program, has been lending a hand to our senior and disabled neighbors for over 35 years. This year’s event takes place on June 13. Paint the Town gives residents a newly painted home that enables them to remain in their home longer and revitalizes the neighborhood in which they live. Every June hundreds of volunteers form teams and paint these houses.

