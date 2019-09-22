BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, a group of volunteers came together to help those who are homeless by giving free haircuts, clothes and food.

The event was called Neighbor and about 150 people were given free haircuts from the Boise Barber College, turkey legs and ice cream from Brown Surgga Soul Food, and kindness.

In 2018, a report from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association found there were more than 5,500 people across Idaho who experienced homelessness at one point or another.

"Neighbor is all about love, showing love to people, we like to come out to the homeless population here and love them with no strings attached," Daniel Thomas, the founder of Neighbor, said.

Those who are currently struggling with homelessness filled the parking lot on Americana Boulevard for the event.

"It's like a godsend where everyone can come together with no fussing and fighting and enjoy the day," Brian Williams, who attended the event, said.

Brittney with the Boise Barber College says they expected they gave out about 60 haircuts on Saturday.

"It's really gratifying to give someone a haircut and make their day," Latisha with the college said. "Last time I did it, I did a gentleman and he was in tears because he didn't have any tip money and I told him I didn't need that, giving him the haircut was enough gratification for me."

Thomas said that he was inspired to create the event after what he saw when he was in California.

"I saw the skid row down there and saw the problem and how bad it was and it kind of just affected me and I was like man, we could do something like this in Boise," he said.

For Ebenezer, who has been homeless for the last seven month, this event means a lot and is something he appreciates.

"I think it's great, especially reaching out to those who are less fortunate, it's definitely a blessing because we don't see this every day," he said.

For everyone involved, the event is just neighbors showing love for each other.

"We're not trying to push anything on them or get anything from them, just come out here and love people," Thomas said.

