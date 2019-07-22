The United Way’s annual Flapjack Feed community breakfast will take place Thursday, August 8 from 7:30 am – 10:00 am at the Basque Block in Boise.

With a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children, you can fill up on flapjacks, potatoes, eggs, fruit, coffee, juice and tea.

Raffle Prizes:

Volunteers will be selling raffle tickets for a variety of items:

Airline tickets (coach, roundtrip) from Alaska Airlines

Concert Tickets

Zoo Boise passes

4 Alpine Day Tickets to Bogus Basin

Restaurant gift cards

Spa/massage gift cards

Carwash passes

Tickets to local attractions: Idaho Botanical Gardens and Aquarium of Boise

Check the United Way's website for additional prizes. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20

Volunteer Opportunity:

A volunteer opportunity will be available at the Flapjack feed. All attendees are invited to assemble hygiene kits for our Valley’s homeless students. The goal is to make 1,500 kits during the Flapjack feed.

Proceeds from the Flapjack Feed support United Way’s Community Fund, which stays locally to fund programs that help children and families around health, education, and financial stability.

For more information, click here.