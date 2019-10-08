BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday afternoon, two automotive companies put business aside to help Treasure Valley veterans with a community garage sale.

Idaho Auto Investments and Advanced Automotive Center held the community garage sale with donated furniture, TVs, bicycles, clothes and other items.

All profits from the garage sale go towards Blue Star Mothers of America, which ship packages to soldiers deployed overseas.

"It's a big deal to help veterans because they are the ones that keep our country free, they make us able to live the way they are, so we want to keep that up and keep America great," Tucker Kelley with Advanced Automotive Center.

For the owners of both businesses, the goal of the garage sale hits close to home.

"We're doing this because both companies are owned and operated by veterans so once they got back they had a couple of operations help them out so we just wanted to keep giving back to the community," Kelley said.

Saturday's fundraiser is one of several both companies do to support the supports.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app