YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon will take place May 13

Individual and team registration is open now

BOISE, Idaho — The 45th Annual YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon will take place Saturday, May 13, 2023. The marathon is a fun full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K course along Boise’s scenic streets and greenbelt. All finishers receive a medal!

Race Start Times

Marathon and Half Marathons begin at 7:00 a.m. at Sandy Point State Park (Lucky Peak). Take the shuttle.

5K and 10K starts at 10:00 a.m. at Albertsons Headquarters in the West Parking Lot (250 E Parkcenter Blvd., Boise)

Parking

Parking is available at Albertsons Headquarters, 250 E Parkcenter Blvd. in both the east and west lot of the building. It is recommended that full and half marathoners park in the east lot and grab the shuttle and 5K & 10K runners park in the west lot. All distances finish in this area so you will be close to your car.

Packet Pick-Up

All distances: Friday, May 12, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm @ Albertsons Headquarters

Half & Full Marathoners – Saturday, May 13, 5:00-6:30 AM @ Albertsons Headquarters (250 E Parkcenter Blvd., Boise)

5K & 10K – Saturday, May 13, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM @ Albertsons Headquarters

Team Participants

Get a group together from your office, school, church, family, or just a group of friends! Forming a team is a great way to take a step toward healthy living and helps to build a network of people to encourage you in your fitness goals. All team members will race under the same team name but may complete different distances. Team participants can register here.

Want to volunteer?

Volunteers are needed to help in a variety of area of the event from the start to the finish line. Below is a list of volunteer responsibilities. Please let the YMCA know when you sign up that you are interested in volunteering:

Volunteer responsibilities:

Help with late registrations

Hand out t-shirts

Assign bib numbers to participants

Learn the courses and answer questions about race maps and instructions

Marathon & Half Marathon Race Day Packet Pick Up and Shuttle Crew – 5:15 AM

Race Day Packet Up - 8:00 AM

Lead cyclist for all distances

Athlete bag check area

Race Swag Tent

Set up start and finish line areas

Course monitors (get the best view of the race!)

Hand out medals

Water station at the finish line

Break-down and clean-up crew

Clean Team – trash & recycle