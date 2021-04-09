Treasure Valley recovery groups working to inspire community with Recovery Month

To better honor the month, the Treasure Valley recovery community put on the sixth annual Recovery Month Rally at Julia Davis Park in Boise on Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — Peer Wellness Center, Recovery United and other substance use and mental health service centers in the Treasure Valley are celebrating Recovery Month, a national observance for those in recovery and the recovery support services.

The theme for Recovery Month this year is “Recovery is for Everyone."

"We're just trying to reduce some of the stigmas that surround substance abuse disorder and mental health," said Monica Forbes, the CEO of Recovery United. "Show people that treatment works, recovery is possible and we're worth it."

To better honor the month, the Treasure Valley recovery community put on the sixth annual Recovery Month Rally at Julia Davis Park in Boise. The event aims to show those dealing with mental and substance use disorders the tools and resources they have locally.

"There's a bunch of us out here and that's why we're down here today, celebrating the fact that we're in recovery and we want people to know they're not alone," Forbes said

According to Recovery United, more than 26 million people across the country are living in recovery. They're looking to share the messages, success and improvement stories of people around the Treasure Valley. They also took the time to remember those lives lost this past year while in recovery.

The non-profit realizes there is a stigma behind mental and substance use disorders, so this event is a way to look past the fear and shame; they want to focus on positivity.

"The definition of recovery is getting back what was lost and that normal life and that normal human joy that you have from being in a park with your kids, listening to music," said Jay Armstrong, a recovery-based comedian at Saturday's Rally. "People need to realize that life can be fairly normal and you can enjoy fairly normal things again."

Organizers at Saturday's rally hope that people dealing with some of these issues can connect with others that may have similar stories. It could be someone who has found success, it could be someone that is struggling or it could be just someone that is supporting another.

"If you're looking to start your recovery or just want to check it out, we're here for you," Forbes said.

For a list of recovery community organizations, click here.

