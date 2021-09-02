The YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon will offer live and virtual events

The event will take place September 18

BOISE, Idaho — The YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon, presented by the Idaho Potato Commission, will take place September 18, 2021. The marathon offers a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Full Marathon and a Marathon Challenge. All courses are flat and fast for the full, half, 10K & 5K run on the Boise Greenbelt. All races can be done in person or virtually.

Entry requirements - Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of race day is required to attend in person for the YMCA Famous Idaho Potato on September 18.

Packet Pick Up Options: all full and half marathon participants must pick up their race packets before going to the start line. Virtual participants will not be able to pick up packets on Saturday, September 18.

Packets can be picked up the following days/times:

Thu, Sept 16 from 4-7pm for In person and Virtual Participants

Fri, Sept 17 from 3-7pm for In person and Virtual Participants

Sat, Sept 18 from 5-6:30am for Full and Half In Person Marathoners only

Sat, Sept 18 from 8-10am for 10K & 5K In Person runners only (no virtual participant packet pick up on race day)

In-person races:

As the YMCA closely monitors the status of the COVID-19 Delta variant and prepares for the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Marathon, they are proceeding with safety as their top priority. With this in mind, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of race day is required to attend in person for the YMCA Famous Idaho Potato on September 18.

Virtual Options:

Virtual race options are being offered in 2021. Participants who choose the run the race virtually can submit their results here:

Course Options: You can run the official Famous Potato Courses or you can do a 5K in your neighborhood; you get to decide where and when you run.

All race participants will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal.

Referral Rewards – Refer friends to sign up and you can receive a $5 refund for each referral (up to $20). If you refer 10 people you will receive a pair of Famous Idaho Potato socks.

Not a runner but still want to support the Treasure Valley Family YMCA and the programs it provides to Treasure Valley families? – you can make a monetary donation here.