The Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge will benefit Make A Wish Idaho

The 20th annual event will take place January 1 at Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish® Idaho will hold its 20th annual fundraising event, Polar Bear Challenge, on January 1, 2023. The in-person event will take place at Lucky Peak Reservoir at 11:00 AM. Registration begins at 10:00 AM.

The Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge, formerly known as the Great Polar Bear Challenge was renamed in honor of the event’s founders, Gary Arbaugh and Larry Gebert who both passed away, Gary in 2020 and Larry in 2022.

The event is expected to attract hundreds of participants who will brave the chilly January weather to raise money to help local children with critical illnesses.

