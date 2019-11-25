BOISE, Idaho — KTVB crews brought a heavy dose of holiday chaos to Fred Meyer this week while the staff attempted to gather as many toys as possible for families in need.

The KTVB event kicked off the Stuff the Bus toy drive, set for Saturday, Dec. 7. See how the two KTVB teams did in the above video.

The goal of Stuff the Bus is to collect toys for families in need in the Treasure Valley during the holiday season. Here’s how it works: Valley Regional Transit buses will be parked outside the seven Fred Meyer stores in the Treasure Valley from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. The public is asked to bring new, unwrapped toys (or gift cards) to the event. The Salvation Army will distribute the items to families in need throughout the community in time for Christmas.

Over the years, more than 100,000 toys have been donated and distributed.

FRED MEYER LOCATIONS:

50 2nd St S, Nampa

1400 W Chinden Blvd, Meridian

1850 E Fairview Ave, Meridian

10751 W Overland Rd, Boise

5230 W Franklin Rd, Boise

3527 S Federal Way, Boise

5425 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City

