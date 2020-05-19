Starlight Mountain Theatre's 2020 season will include five shows in their outdoor theater

66 performances will take place throughout the summer

BOISE, Idaho — Hidden on the banks of the scenic Payette River, in the heart of the mountains, the summer stars are waiting for you to “Come out and Play!”

Idaho’s summer family tradition is back as Starlight Mountain Theatre presents its 21st season of Broadway musicals under the stars! Experience family-friendly entertainment like never before in the beautiful outdoor theater in Garden Valley. The season opens June 13 and runs through September 5.

This season’s plays include all-time favorites:

High School Musical

Beauty and the Beast

Shrek

Scarlet Pimpernel

Hello Dolly