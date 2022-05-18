Starlight Mountain Theatre returns for its 23rd Season

BOISE, Idaho — Hidden on the banks of the scenic Payette River, in the heart of the mountains, the summer stars are waiting for you to “Come out and Play!”
Idaho’s summer family tradition is back as Starlight Mountain Theatre presents its 23rd season of Broadway musicals under the stars! Experience family-friendly entertainment like never before in the beautiful outdoor theater in Garden Valley. The season runs May 27 through September 4.
This season’s plays include all-time favorites:
- Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Little Mermaid
- Calamity Jane
- Pirates of Penzance Goes West
- The Play That Goes Wrong
