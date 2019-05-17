BOISE, Idaho — Hidden on the banks of the scenic Payette River, in the heart of the mountains, the summer stars are waiting for you to “Come out and Play!”

Idaho’s summer family tradition is back as Starlight Mountain Theatre presents its 20th season of Broadway musicals under the stars! Experience family-friendly entertainment like never before in the beautiful outdoor theater in Garden Valley. The season opens May 25 with and runs through August 31.

This season’s plays include all-time favorites:

Oklahoma

Mamma Mia

Newsies

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Reunion Joseph

Over the River and Through the Woods

For more information, click here.