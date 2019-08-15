BOISE, Idaho — The three-day event includes 5K, 10K, and half marathon races as well as a Healthy Living Expo at JUMP where the focus is on fitness, health, and nutrition and attendees will leave with many ideas for supporting a healthier lifestyle. All fundraising from the event benefits St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.

Join KTVB’s Team 7. All members of KTVB’s Team 7 will receive a fun gift.

Register here and pick up your packet at the FitOne Healthy Living Expo on Thursday, September 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, September 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at JUMP—Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, 1000 W. Myrtle, Boise.

The mission statement of FitOne is to build healthier communities through fun, active living. "Being fit is not a destination; it is a way of life, and through FitOne our VISION is to inspire families to come to the starting line every September and encourage progressive steps in a healthy direction throughout the year."

RACES ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

5K

FitOne offers several 5K waves starting at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Idaho Statehouse at the intersection of Capitol Boulevard and Bannock Street on Saturday, September 28. You must be at the start wave by 9 a.m. The race ends in Ann Morrison Park.

Red Wave: Competitive Run

Green Wave: Competitive Stroller Division

Fit & Fun Blue Wave: Non-Competitive Run or Walk - No Wheels, baby joggers or strollers

Fit & Fun Purple Wave: Non-Competitive Run or Walk – No Wheels, baby joggers or strollers

Family Orange Wave: Non-competitive Family/Stroller/All Wheels Division

10K

The FitOne 10K also begins in downtown Boise. The start signal is at 7:30 a.m. Participants need to be at their assigned corral by 7:20 a.m. Strollers are allowed. The race ends in Ann Morrison Park.

Half Marathon

The FitOne half marathon starts at Capitol and Bannock at 7:15 a.m. Participants need to be in place by 7:00 a.m. The race ends in Ann Morrison Park.

COST, RACE PACKETS, FINISH FESTIVAL & AWARDS

Race registration ranges from $20 to $60 depending on the participant's age and race category.

The Finish Festival will offer snacks and swag for registered participants generously provided by FitOne partners.

All half marathon finishers receive a finisher medal. The top three overall female and male runners will each receive an award and the first, second and third male and female runners in each five-year age group will receive an award.

All results and awards will be located at the results tent near the breakfast area in Ann Morrison Park.

PARKING

Participants can catch a free shuttle from the Boise Towne Square Mall in the Northwest parking lot near Dillard’s beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Return shuttles will depart from Ann Morrison Park beginning at 9:00 a.m. and will make two stops to accommodate participants. The first stop is Downtown Boise on Front Street near Century Link Arena and the shuttle will continue on to Boise Town Square. The return shuttles will run until 12:30 p.m. or until the final finishers have completed the race and have been identified as needing shuttle service back to their vehicles. FitOne will not be offering a Nampa/Canyon County shuttle this year.

For complete shuttle and parking information, click here.

Healthy Living Expo

Thursday, September 26 – 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, September 27– 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Located at JUMP, Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, 1000 W. Myrtle

Packet Pickup, nutritional demos, activities, and exhibitors.