Tickets to win 2022 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale April 27

The estimated value of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Star is nearly $699,900. 22,777 tickets will be sold this year, beginning April 27.

STAR, Idaho — In two weeks, tickets to enter a raffle for a brand-new home in Star will go on sale. We are talking about the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.

Each year, St. Jude and Berkley Building Company team up with this home giveaway in an effort to fight childhood cancer.

Here is how it all works – the tickets give you a chance to win this brand-new home being built in Star on West Heliopsis Drive.

Groundbreaking for the home, located in the Hope Springs subdivision, took place on December 1, 2021. It is the 18th St. Jude Dream Home in the Boise area, and the 10th to be built by Berkeley Building Company.

This two-bed, 2.5-bath and two-car garage home features a gourmet kitchen, custom floor-to-ceiling ironwork wine wall, an open archway den or library with French doors and entertainment flex room.

The estimated value of this home is nearly $699,900.

22,777 tickets will be sold this year.

Tickets only cost $100, but they run out quickly. Tickets have sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home every year.

The winner will be announced on Channel 7 on June 5.

Proceeds from the raffle go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which researches potential cures for childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses, and treats children at no cost to their families.

You can also enter to win a brand-new 2022 Ford Truck and four club seats to a 2022 Boise State football game if you buy your ticket the day it goes on sale.

Free tours of the St. Jude Dream Home will be available May 7 - May 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tours include an opportunity to register for free for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Mor Furniture.

The $100 tickets go on sale starting at 5 a.m. MT on April 27, 2022. They can be purchased online at dreamhome.org or by calling 1-800-537-8939. If tickets sell out on April 27, everyone who purchased a ticket will be eligible for all prizes.

Watch more Local News: