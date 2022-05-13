2022 St. Jude Dream Home: Enter to win $10,000 shopping spree at Mor Furniture

Tours of the home, located in the Hope Springs subdivision, include an opportunity to register for free for a chance to win a $10,000 Mor Furniture shopping spree.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STAR, Idaho — This year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is all sold out, but don't worry, there is another chance for you to win some prizes.

Free tours of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home will be available May 7 - May 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tours of the home, located in the Hope Springs subdivision, include an opportunity to register for free for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Mor Furniture.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is located at 11405 West Heliopsis Drive.

Each year, St. Jude and Berkley Building Company team up with this home giveaway in an effort to fight childhood cancer.

22,777 tickets sold out in just three hours and 47 minutes. The winner will be announced on Channel 7 on June 5.

This two-bed, 2.5-bath and two-car garage home in Star features a gourmet kitchen, custom floor-to-ceiling ironwork wine wall, an open archway den or library with French doors and entertainment flex room.

Groundbreaking for the home, located in the Hope Springs subdivision, took place on December 1, 2021. It is the 18th St. Jude Dream Home in the Boise area, and the 10th to be built by Berkeley Building Company.

The estimated value of this home is nearly $699,900.

Proceeds from the raffle go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which researches potential cures for childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses, and treats children at no cost to their families.

You can also enter to win a brand-new 2022 Ford Truck and four club seats to a 2022 Boise State football game if you bought your ticket April 27.

Watch more Local News: