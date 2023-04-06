Watch: 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway results

The results are in for this year's Dream Home Giveaway.

Example video title will go here for this video

KUNA, Idaho — The results are in for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Each year, St. Jude and Berkley Building Company team up with this home giveaway in an effort to fight childhood cancer. 27,777 tickets for the Dream Home Giveaway sold out in just hours back in April. Winner's were announced Sunday live on KTVB.

Dream Home Winner

Don Telford of Boise

2023 Ford F-150

Todd Moats of Eagle

Boise State football game tickets

William Reif of Boise

$10,000 shopping spree at Mor Furniture for Less

Nancy Law of Kuna

This year the St. Jude Dream Home, located in Kuna, is worth $750k. This year, the ticket sales from the dream home campaign raised almost $2.8 million. All of that money goes directly to St. Jude.

As KTVB previously reported, the home is located right across from a golf course.

"It's just so serene and beautiful out here in Kuna in the Valor Community, right on the golf course at Falcon Crest," Joe Atalla, Division President for Berkeley Building Company said. "The dream home, it's always special, three bedrooms, three baths, a little over 2600 square feet, and it also includes a theater room."

Building the home each year is truly a labor of love because it's built at no cost to St. Jude.

"Berkeley Building Company is considered a Zero Hero to St Jude," Atalla said. "What that means is that we are basically able to build the home for zero cost to the hospital. So, all the money generated from the ticket sales goes directly to St Jude for treatment and research. We have a great team of suppliers, trade partners, and consultants that help us achieve that. They are able to donate their time and their effort, and materials."

Proceeds from the raffle go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which researches potential cures for childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses and treats children at no cost to their families.

Watch more Local News: