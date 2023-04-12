Tickets to win 2023 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale April 26

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is in Kuna. 27,777 tickets will be sold this year.

KUNA, Idaho — Tickets to enter a raffle for a brand-new home in Kuna will go on sale April 26.

Of course, we're talking about the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.

Tickets sold out in just three hours and 47 minutes for the 2022 Dream Home.

Each year, St. Jude and Berkley Building Company team up with this home giveaway in an effort to fight childhood cancer.

Here is how it all works – the tickets give you a chance to win this brand-new home being built.

This year's home is located in the Valor community in Kuna.

It is the 19th St. Jude Dream Home in the Boise area, and the 11th to be built by Berkeley Building Company.

This 2,600 square foot, three-bed, three-bath and two-car garage home features an upstairs theater room, a library, and a secret room.

27,777 tickets will be sold this year.

Tickets only cost $100, but they run out quickly. Tickets have sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home every year.

Last year, tickets sold out in less than 4 hours.

The winner will be announced on Channel 7 on June 4.

Proceeds from the raffle go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which researches potential cures for childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses, and treats children at no cost to their families.

You can also enter to win a brand-new 2023 Ford Truck and four club seats to a 2023 Boise State football game if you buy your ticket the day they go on sale.

Free tours of the St. Jude Dream Home will be available May 6 - May 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tours include an opportunity to register for free for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Mor Furniture.

The $100 tickets go on sale April 26, 2023. They can be purchased online at dreamhome.org or by calling 1-800-537-8939. If tickets sell out on April 26, everyone who purchased a ticket will be eligible for all prizes.

