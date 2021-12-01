2022 St. Jude Dream Home: raffle winner to be announced tonight

KTVB will be live streaming the raffle drawing for St. Jude's 18th Dream Home Giveaway, tonight at 6:30!

STAR, Idaho — Tonight, the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home raffle will be announced tonight on channel 7 and streaming on KTVB.com at 6:30 P.M.

Each year, St. Jude and Berkley Building Company team up with this home giveaway in an effort to fight childhood cancer.

This year, 22,777 total tickets were sold in just three hours and 47 minutes.

This two-bed, 2.5-bath and two-car garage home in Star features a gourmet kitchen, custom floor-to-ceiling ironwork wine wall, an open archway den or library with French doors and an entertainment flex room.

Groundbreaking for the home, located in the Hope Springs subdivision, took place on December 1, 2021. It is the 18th St. Jude Dream Home in the Boise area, and the 10th to be built by Berkeley Building Company.

The estimated value of this home is nearly $699,900.

Proceeds from the raffle go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which researches potential cures for childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses, and treats children at no cost to their families.

