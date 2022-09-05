Spread the love during peanut butter and jelly drive

Food donations and cash from PB&J Food Drive will provide food to hungry children and families during weekly PIKniks in the Park

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE - Hubble Homes and TDS Fiber have joined forces to support Protect Idaho Kids Foundation (PIK) in providing food-insecure children and their families a nutritious lunch during the summer months at Ann Morrison Park in Boise.

How you can help:

Donations of any brand or type of peanut butter, almond or alternative nut butter, jelly, or jam are needed. To avoid breakage, please donate product in plastic jars rather than glass. Also, no expired or homemade items, please.

Donations to the PB&J food drive will be accepted Sunday, May 15 to Saturday, June 4 and can be dropped off at the following locations:

To double the impact, Hubble Homes has generously offered to match any food donations at their locations!

How you can receive help:

Donations of peanut butter and jelly will be used to help food-insecure children and their families at Protect Idaho Kids Foundation (PIK) weekly PIKniks in the Park which take place at Ann Morrison Park during the summer months. Children and adults accompanying children will receive lunches during the PIKniks.

The program will run for eight weeks each Sunday from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm from June 12 to July 31, 2022.