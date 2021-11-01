Free financial conference for women – registration open now

Connect and Grow at the 2021 Virtual Idaho Conference

BOISE, Idaho — Smart Women, Smart Money, a project of the State Financial Officers Foundation will take place Friday, February 19 from 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM. This free, extraordinary, all-day VIRTUAL event is packed with the information and motivation you need to propel yourself into the world of Smart Money!

Join Conference Host, State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth and Keynote Speaker Tammie Jo Shults, Pilot and American Hero at this financial conference which will feature sessions where women can learn about budgeting, debt reduction, investing, starting a business, retirement, and more.

During the conference, attendees can attend three virtual breakout sessions that best fit their needs. Breakout sessions include the following:

Breakout Session 1:

Budgeting 101—Creating a Spending Plan

Investing 101 – Getting Started is Half the Battle

Taking Care of Your Future Self: The Cost of Health & Long-Term Care

Becoming a proactive planner: What is an estate plan, a living will and why should I have one?

Breakout Session 2:

Know your credit score? Tips to improve your FICO score before making a major purchase

Weathering the Storm: Navigating your long- term financial plan no matter the forecast

What to do when Mom or Dad dies

Planning Ahead: What types of insurance make sense for you?

Breakout Session 3:

Defeating Debt: Freedom to live within your means

Saving for the Future: It’s Never Too Early, It’s Never Too Late!

From Idea to Action – How to Start a Business

Finally Home! Homebuyer Education

Register by February 1 to be entered into the door prize drawing and receive your print edition of SWSM Magazine.