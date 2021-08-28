Sid's Garage reserves 13 seats for soldiers killed in Kabul airport attack

Sid's Garage locations in Boise and Meridian are also offering all active and retired military a free meal all day on Sunday.

BOISE, Idaho — Two restaurants paid tribute to the 13 U.S. troops that lost their lives in an attack on the Kabul airport on Thursday.

The staff at Sid's Garage in Boise and Meridian reserved 13 seats at a center table and placed a beer at each seat in memory of those who were lost.

"We made a decision early today that we wanted to show love to those who give so much for our freedom," restaurant staff wrote in an Instagram post.

In addition to the memorial, Sid's Garage is offering a free meal to all active and retired military personnel. Simply show your military identification at either location to get a free meal.

"There is something very powerful that overcomes you when you see a busy restaurant with this table of tribute," Brick & Mortar Hospitality LLC Co-Founder Nicole Primavera said in a statement.

Staff also said they plan to host a fundraiser for the families of the 13 soldiers once they are able to get in touch with them.

