BOISE, Idaho — The 2019 Scentsy Rock-a-Thon will take place Friday, September 13 from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM at Scentsy Commons in Meridian. Scentsy will line the sidewalk on Eagle Road between Pine Avenue and Commercial Street with 70 rocking chairs to raise awareness and money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Rock!

Scentsy is donating $250 per chair, per hour, for 12 hours as long as the chairs are in motion. That’s $210,000! If you’d like to secure your spot and sign up for a time to rock, click here.

Rally!

A food truck rally featuring some of the best eats in the Treasure Valley will be at the Rock-a-Thon. All participating vendors will donate a portion of the day’s sales to the cause.

Donate!

Come to the event and donate in person or donate online or text your donation to 1-208-285-2145. Everyone who makes a monetary donation will receive a parking pass to the spectacular fireworks show.

Fireworks!

To finish off a full day of fun and fundraising, Scentsy will put on a spectacular fireworks show at 9:00 PM. Parking will be available starting at 7:00 PM for a donation of $10 per car. All parking proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

For more information about the fundraiser, click here.

ABOUT THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho supports families of ill or injured children by keeping them together and giving them a place to rest and refresh. In 2017 they turned away 41 families because all the rooms were full. That number doubled in 2018. As a result of the increased demand for their support services, they are building a new Ronald McDonald House in Boise.

The new Ronald McDonald House will accommodate three times more families which means the charity can serve all families that need assistance and that no one is turned away.

