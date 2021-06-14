Say goodbye to the past and celebrate the future in a safe and fun environment at Zoo Boise’s HOWLiday PAWlooza

BOISE, Idaho — Join Zoo Boise on Saturday, June 19 from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM as they redo and celebrate all the missed holidays and special occasions of 2020. The day will be packed with fun for the entire family. There will be vendors from around the area with games and giveaways, plus holiday themed areas in the zoo including Halloween, Easter, Christmas, and many more. Santa and the Easter Bunny will both be making special appearances. Bring you Easter basket or Halloween treat bag and come dressed in your favorite costume.