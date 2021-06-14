x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Community

Say goodbye to the past and celebrate the future in a safe and fun environment at Zoo Boise’s HOWLiday PAWlooza

Celebrate the holidays we missed in 2020
Credit: Zoo Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Join Zoo Boise on Saturday, June 19 from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM as they redo and celebrate all the missed holidays and special occasions of 2020. The day will be packed with fun for the entire family. There will be vendors from around the area with games and giveaways, plus holiday themed areas in the zoo including Halloween, Easter, Christmas, and many more. Santa and the Easter Bunny will both be making special appearances. Bring you Easter basket or Halloween treat bag and come dressed in your favorite costume.

The zoo animals will receive holiday enrichments throughout the day and there will be special activity stations.

Advanced tickets are required, even for members (which are free for members). There is limited capacity, so get your tickets today at www.zooboise.org. Face coverings are optional when visiting Zoo Boise, except when participating in animal encounters or visiting indoor buildings that are currently open.

RELATED: Three sand cats born at Zoo Boise

RELATED: Zoo Boise’s baboon bookie picks Super Bowl winner

RELATED: Baby anteater born at Zoo Boise

HOWLiday PAWlooza @ Zoo Boise

1 / 10
Zoo Boise