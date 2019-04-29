The Boise Komen Race for the Cure will take place Saturday, May 11 at Albertsons Headquarters located at 250 E. Parkcenter Blvd.

Race Day Events:

7:00 AM

Registration tent open

Late registration and packet pick-up will be at the Registration Tent. Late registration feeds apply. No checks will be accepted, so please plan accordingly.



EXPO Open

Check out the sponsor booths in the expo. And, you can stop by the Team Photo spot to have your picture taken.

Survivor Tent Open

Survivors/Forever Fighters can check in with volunteers at the Survivor Tent and will be allowed a +1 to join them for refreshments and lunch in the tent.



7:40 AM

Fundraising Awards Ceremony

Top fundraisers will be recognized at the Main Stage in the EXPO.



8:00 AM – 8:20 AM

Warm-up

Get your muscles warmed up before the race by joining in at the Mainstage in the Expo for a cardio warm-up class. There will be great music with moves that are easy to learn.



8:30 AM – 8:30 AM

Promise Parade & Group Photo

Survivors/Forever Fighters are encouraged to stand strong together and be recognized by everyone for their courage and strength in the fight against breast cancer. Promise Parade participants will line up at the main entrance of Albertsons Headquarters. The parade route will end in front of Albertsons Headquarters for the group photo. Friends and family are asked to please observe your loved ones in the parade and group photo as it is just for Survivors/Forever Fighters.



9:00 AM

Non-Competitive 5K & 1 Mile Start

Participants with WHITE or PINK bibs participating in the non-competitive 5K or 1 mile will line up on Parkcenter Blvd. in front of Albertsons Headquarters.

Packet Pickup

Packet pickup will take place May 5-7 at Boise Outlet Mall. NEW LOCATION for 2019: 6850 Eisenman Road, Building 4, Suite 7002

Packets will also be available to pick up Race Day at Albertsons Headquarters from 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM.

Fund Raise:

75% of net funds raised stay local to provide screening mammogram, diagnostics, patients assistance and breast health education programs to those who are uninsured or underinsured living in Idaho and Montana. To date, Komen Idaho Montana has invested over $7 million back into our local community for breast health programs.

For more information or to register, click here.