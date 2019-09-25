BOISE, Idaho — The 34th annual Rake Up Boise will take place Saturday, November 9. Volunteers will rake the leaves of over 800 senior citizens and disabled persons who could not do it themselves.

Homeowner Applicants:

If you are a senior or disabled person living in Ada County and need a little help raking your leaves, sign up for Rake Up Boise. The deadline to sign up is October 18. For sign-up information, click here.

Volunteer Teams:

Want to grab a rake, join your friends, and help someone in need? Then sign up for NeighborWorks 34th annual Rake Up Boise. The registration deadline for volunteers is October 18. Form a team and sign up today for Rake Up Boise. For volunteer information, click here.

Buy A Bundle:

You can help a neighbor in need, spruce up our community, and have a chance to win some valuable prizes. Simply buy a bundle of leaf bags for NeighborWorks Boise’s Rake Up Boise. Each bundle you buy helps clear the leaves for someone who need help and gets you one raffle ticket for a chance to win one of four great prizes:

Dinner for two at Chandlers

Outdoor BBQ Grill

Apple iPad

Two day passes to Roaring Springs

To buy a bundle of leaf bags, click here: https://nwboise.org/rake-up-boise/buy-a-bundle/

For more information on Rake Up Boise and other services NeighborWorks offers, click here.