Rake Up Boise will help neighbors in need on November 14

The event will serve disabled persons and senior citizens

BOISE, Idaho — NeighborWorks Boise will hold their 35th Rake Up Boise on Saturday, November 14. Volunteers will rake the leaves of senior citizens and disabled persons who could not do it themselves.

Volunteer Teams:

Want to grab a rake, join your friends, and help someone in need? Then sign up for NeighborWorks 35th Rake Up Boise. The registration deadline for volunteers is October 16. Form a team and sign up today for Rake Up Boise. For volunteer information, click here.

Buy A Bundle:

You can help a neighbor in need, spruce up our community, and have a chance to win some valuable prizes. Simply buy a bundle of leaf bags for NeighborWorks Boise’s Rake Up Boise. Each bundle you buy helps clear the leaves for someone who needs help and gets you one raffle ticket for a chance to win one of four great prizes:

Hampton Inn 2 nights stay, value $300

Bittercreek Alehouse gift card

Southern Spirits gift basket

Hood River distiller gift basket

To buy a bundle of leaf bags, click here:

For more information on Rake Up Boise and other services NeighborWorks offers, click here.

