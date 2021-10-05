Rake Up Boise will help neighbors in need

Volunteers will rake the yards of seniors and disabled community members

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE – NeighborWorks Boise will hold their 36th Rake Up Boise on Saturday, November 13. Volunteers will rake the leaves of senior citizens and disabled persons who could not do it themselves.

Volunteer Teams:

Want to grab a rake, join your friends, and help someone in need? Then sign up for NeighborWorks 36th Rake Up Boise. The registration deadline for volunteers is October 18. Form a team and sign up today for Rake Up Boise. For volunteer information, click here.

Buy A Bundle:

You can help a neighbor in need, spruce up our community, and have a chance to win some valuable prizes. Simply buy a bundle of leaf bags for NeighborWorks Boise’s Rake Up Boise. Each bundle you buy helps clear the leaves for someone who need help and gets you one raffle ticket for a chance to win one of four great prizes:

Gas barbecue from Intermountain Gas

Hotel package from Downtown Boise Hampton Inn

Chandlers Gift Card

Northwest wine basket from Pro Care

To buy a bundle of leaf bags, click here: