Nampa’s largest dog festival is back! The 12th annual Pooch Party Stroll & Splash will take place at Lakeview Park on August 24. Registration begins at 9:00 AM with the walk starting at 10:00 AM. Bring your dog(s) and family members to participate in a scenic one mile walk around Lakeview Park. After the walk, Lakeview Water Park will open and the dogs will have the opportunity to splash around in the swimming pool. There will be contests, entertainment, pet-friendly vendor booths, and a raffle.

All proceeds from this event support Dog Parks in Nampa. Become part of the entertainment by signing your dog up for any or all of the contests. Contests include Costume, Look-a-Like, Super Dog Tricks, & Canine Cake Walks.

The $25 registration fee includes a t-shirt, gift and admission for one dog into the walk and swim- the fee is $10 for each additional dog. Register early—the entry fee increases to $30 after August 20.

For more information, click here.